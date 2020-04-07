Insurance Companies Offering Relief During Pandemic

At a time when people are struggling just to pay rent or put food on the table, there are other important bills that keep piling up — including insurance payments.

Fortunately, insurance companies are coming up with ways to help easy burden on customers.

Sean Kevelighan, the CEO of the Insurance Information Institute, said insurance companies understand that customers are going through tough and unprecedented times and are offering a variety of options to ease that financial burden.

For example, some insurance companies are allowing customers to delay payments without penalty for a short period of time or come up with a personal payment plan. Several companies are pausing cancellations due to nonpayments during this time.

Kevelighan said some companies are even starting to offer financial relief in the form of paybacks to customers — which he says is extraordinary — and advises people to reach out to their individual insurance companies to find out what your options are.

"In the insurance company we refer to ourselves as financial first responders and you're really starting to see that kick in right now," Kevelighan said. "We know disruption we know how to adapt and we are presenting immediate solutions to the customers. We encourage for customers to call their insurance company if you go to any insurance website you'll see a variety of options and solutions available to you."

The other thing some companies are doing is offering free coverage to anyone using their personal car for important deliveries during this time, which could be really helpful for all of the food delivery people at this time.