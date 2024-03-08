Intense body camera video shows Broward deputies' fatal shootout with murder suspect

New body camera footage shows the intense shootout between deputies and a Broward County Transit employee accused of fatally shooting a coworker in Pompano Beach.

The video released by the Broward Sheriff's Office on Friday shows the moment deputies responded and exchanged gunfire with the suspect at the Broward Transit maintenance facility late Wednesday night.

Authorities said Transit employee Rafael A. Molina shot and killed his coworker, Warren Chambers, during some sort of argument.

Deputies responded to the facility in the 3200 block of West Copans Road a short time later.

At a news conference Friday, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said Molina pulled out a hammer and destroyed a cellphone, then positioned himself in a vacant bus while he waited for deputies to respond.

Broward Sheriff's Office held a news conference Friday breaking down what happened the moments leading up to deputies shooting and killing a man accused of murdering his coworker.

The body camera shows one of the deputies responding to the facility and running up with a group of other deputies with guns drawn before gunfire erupts as they approached the bus.

"Hold! Hold! Hold!" one of the deputies shouts as the gunfire stops. "He's down!"

Tony said the 59-year-old Molina got off about six gunshots at the deputies, who fired nearly 50 times between three separate deputies.

Molina was pronounced dead at the scene, along with his co-worker, the 42-year-old Chambers.

None of the deputies were injured.

Officials said Molina had worked as a Transit mechanic since May of 2007. Chambers had been hired in December 2018.

A Broward Transit employee who was killed by a coworker before the coworker was killed in a shootout with deputies has been identified.

Per BSO policy, the three deputies involved were placed on administrative assignment as the investigation continues.

The deputies have been identified as 44-year-old Sgt. Noel Mercado, who's been with BSO since 2002, 31-year-old Deputy Joseph Sherbo, an employee since 2020, and 30-year-old Deputy Richard Delgaudio, who's been with BSO since 2023.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the fatal deputy-involved shooting, which is standard practice.