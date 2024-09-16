Intense bodycam video shows Miami-Dade officer shooting man who pulled gun

Intense new police bodycamera footage shows the moment a Miami-Dade officer shot a man who pulled a gun on him outside a market last year.

The encounter happened back on Sept. 29, 2023, when the officer responded to the area of Northwest 95th Street and 31st Avenue for reports of a suspect shooting a firearm in front of Los Primos Supermarket.

The footage obtained by NBC6 on Monday shows the officer arriving and approaching the market with his handgun drawn before he returns to his car and grabs a rifle from the trunk.

"I have casings on the scene, alright, I have two casings right now on the scene in front of Los Primos," the officer says into his radio. "I was advised that the subject ran inside the Los Primos market, so if I can get an additional unit, that way we can approach."

But moments later, the officer spots the suspect outside the market and runs toward him.

"Let me see your hands, get on the floor, get on the floor!" the officer shouts in English and Spanish.

But authorities said the suspect, Selvin Figueroa Martinez, reached for a gun that was in his waistband as he turned in the officer's direction.

Surveillance footage from the area also showed Figueroa Martinez pulling the handgun out.

An armed man who was reportedly opening fire outside a grocery store was shot by Miami-Dade Police during a confrontation. NBC6's Ari Odzer reports

The bodycam footage shows the officer opening fire multiple times as Figueroa Martinez falls to the pavement and begins bleeding profusely.

"Shots fired, shots fired, shots fired, subject is down!" the officer shouts into his radio, as other officers arrive at the scene.

The officer goes into the market for a quick search and returns outside as Figueroa Martinez continues to bleed on the ground.

"You gotta put a tourniquet on that right now" the officer who shot him tells another officer.

Figueroa Martinez was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition but survived being shot multiple times.

A Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office report released last month found the officer was justified in opening fire on Figueroa Martinez.