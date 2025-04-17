Intense bodycam videos show arrest of Tamarac triple murder suspect

Intense new body camera footage shows the arrest of a man accused of murdering three people including his estranged wife during a shooting spree in a Tamarac neighborhood back in February.

The videos released Thursday show the Feb. 16 arrest of 43-year-old Nathan Gingles, who's accused of gunning down his estranged wife, Mary Gingles, her father, David Ponzer, and their neighbor, Andrew Ferrin on North Plum Bay Parkway.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Authorities said the Gingles' 4-year-old daughter witnessed the killings and was taken from her mother's home, prompting a statewide Amber Alert to be issued.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In the bodycam videos, Broward Sheriff's deputies are seen pulling up after spotting Gingles' SUV in the parking lot of a Walmart on West McNab Road in North Lauderdale hours after the murders.

"He is at the car, let's start to move in, he's walking toward the rear of the vehicle," a deputy says in one video.

Serconds later, multiple deputies are seen getting out and quickly approaching Gingles with weapons drawn.

"Don't you f---ing move, don't you f---ing move!" one deputy yells. "Get on the f---ing ground!"

In radio dispatch calls from the Tamarac triple murder, dispatchers are heard sending out information about how many shots were reported and that a woman was heard screaming.

Gingles' daughter is heard screaming in the background as Gingles puts his hands up and is taken to the ground.

"We got him, we got him!" a deputy says, as Gingles is placed in handcuffs. "Don't you f--ing move dude, you're gonna get shot."

"I'm not resisting," Gingles replies.

"Child secure, target in custody," a deputy says over the radio.

Moments later, deputies search Gingles' pockets.

Intense new body camera footage shows the arrest of a man accused of murdering three people including his estranged wife during a shooting spree in a Tamarac neighborhood back in February. The videos released Thursday show the Feb. 16 arrest of 43-year-old Nathan Gingles, who's accused of gunning down his estranged wife, Mary Gingles, her father, David Ponzer, and their neighbor, Andrew Ferrin on North Plum Bay Parkway.

"Lay down dude, just relax," one deputy tells him.

"We need to do an amazing search of this guy. Belt comes off, dump every pocket, make sure you do a good search," one deputy tells another, before Gingles is placed in a BSO vehicle.

Gingles was arrested on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of child abuse, one count of kidnapping and one count of violating a domestic violence injunction.

Broward Sheriff's Office Broward Sheriff's Office

He remains held without bond and had pleaded not guilty. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Court records show Mary and Nathan Gingles were going through a contentious divorce. She had obtained two domestic violence injunctions against him and said he had threatened to kill her.