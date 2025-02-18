Caught on Camera

Intense video shows suspect wanted in Mississippi murder arrested in Florida

The video released by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office on Friday shows authorities moving to arrest 23-year-old Rashawn Jamar Hawkins in Vero Beach

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Intense new video shows the moment a man wanted in a murder in Mississippi was arrested in Florida.

The video released by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office on Friday shows authorities moving to arrest 23-year-old Rashawn Jamar Hawkins in Vero Beach.

Hawkins was wanted by police in Corinth, Mississippi, for his alleged involvement in a January home invasion that ended with a man being shot to death.

The footage shows as aerial view of Hawkins walking with a woman as authorities surround them.

Hawkins appears to briefly start running before he quickly surrenders and gets on the ground. Body camera footage shows authorities moving in with weapons drawn and taking him into custody.

The sheriff's office said they worked with the U.S. Marshals Task Force to take Hawkins into custody.

Hawkins was being held at the Indian River County Jail while he awaits extradition back to Mississippi.

Caught on CameraFlorida
