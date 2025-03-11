Intense winds damage homes and buildings, send chickens flying in Okeechobee County

Intense winds that moved across Florida on Monday left multiple homes and buildings damaged in at least one county, authorities said.

Okeechobee County Emergency Management officials said at least five homes and two commercial buildings suffered roof damage in the strong wind event.

Photos released by the agency showed the roof damage to the homes and at least one vehicle overturned.

A family of four was displaced when their roof was heavily damaged, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

Another family who spoke with WPTV said the winds sent some of their 30 chickens flying into the air.

"The chickens flying, the table, flying, everything else there, flying," Wania Corcoran said.

No injuries were reported but the winds definitely gave some a scare they won't forget.

“I'm used to hurricanes," Corcoran said. "There was no warning. There was no warning. It was fast, really fast. Thank God we are alive."