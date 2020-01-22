Inter Miami Introduces First Head Coach

For over 6 years, South Florida has been anticipating the announcement of it's own Major League Soccer team. And, after legal battles, local elections and political back and forths, the team's first head coach has finally been introduced.

Diego Alonso will head Inter Miami CF after coaching stints with Pachuca and Monterrey in Liga MX.

The landmark announcement came just one day after Inter Miami took the field for the first time, Monday. The expansion MLS club’s inaugural training camp opened at Barry University, with about two dozen players on the field.

Team executives say they expect a lease agreement in 45 days for the team's stadium. In the meantime, they say the focus is on signing players and building a roster before their first home game on March 14th.