Inter Miami Announces New DRV PNK Stadium Name

There's a new name for the home of Inter Miami after the Major League Soccer franchise announced a partnership with AutoNation.

The Fort Lauderdale Stadium will now be called DRV PNK Stadium, after AutoNation's cancer awareness initiative.

Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas announced the partnership Friday.

"We always said Inter Miami is about our fans, our community and we’re stewards for a fan-driven and community-driven team - and what better way to enter in to our first major relationship with AutoNation and some of the assets and rights that come with that, the naming of our stadium here in city of Fort Lauderdale, but with a campaign that’s going to change lives," Mas said.

AutoNation will also donate to cancer research for every shutout match.

"We’re going to match $100,000 to this fund for research," AutoNation executive vice president Marc Cannon said.

The DRV PNK initiative has already raised over $25 million in the fight against cancer.

Inter Miami plays their home opener on Sunday, and it's already sold out.