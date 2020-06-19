Inter Miami CF Announces Player Tested Positive for COVID-19

Inter Miami CF became the latest professional sports team to have a dubious distinction: announcing a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced the undisclosed player tested positive during a round of tests given earlier this week, adding the player was asymptomatic and has been isolating since the diagnosis.

“The Club continues to work in close consultation with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), local health authorities and Major League Soccer regarding testing and training guidelines, as well as with adhering to proper physical distancing and sanitization protocols in its facilities during team activities,” the team said in a statement.

Major League Soccer is resuming its season amid the coronavirus pandemic on July 8 with a World Cup-style tournament in Florida that won't include fans in the stands.

The league's 26 teams will be divided into six groups for the opening round of the tournament at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World.

Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout round, with the winner earning a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. The group matches will count toward the regular season, the league said.

While in Florida, players will be sequestered in a resort and be subject to a rigorous testing protocol. Each team will have three group matches, played over 16 consecutive days with multiple games a day. Games will be played in the morning and the evening to avoid the heat.

Players will be tested for COVID-19 before they leave for Orlando and when they arrive, as well as during the competition. Staffs will also be tested.