Inter Miami launches official sneaker with Adidas — a look at the ‘2getherness' shoe

Inter Miami CF announced a sneaker collaboration with Adidas: The 2getherness Shoe.

The Club’s first official shoe — a suede pink trainer — went on sale to the public on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. ET, and is available for purchase here as the “Handball Spezial IMCF."

Fans in the 305 will also have the opportunity to purchase the shoe at the Team Store at DRV PNK Stadium beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. ET, while supplies last.

“We’re very excited to bring our first pink shoe to life together with our great partners Adidas," said Mike Ridley, SVP of Brand and Marketing. "As with our jerseys, there are a number of details incorporated into the shoe that make it unique, and we hope our fans like it as much as we do."

The shoe is predominantly pink to highlight the Club’s primary color, complete with a black trim.

It features the phrase "Libertad Para Soñar" stitched on the upper part of the shoe.

Inter Miami says the design is "a testament to our fans’ and ownership's 'Freedom To Dream.'"

An M-shaped EKG line can also be found on the insole of the shoe "as an ode to the Heartbeat of the Club, our fans."

The shoe also showcases a Heron Stamp on the tongue, bringing to life the Club’s secondary mark, which signifies unity.

On Monday night, Inter Miami hosted a launch event at the Pink Dolphin in Miami to give local fans a first look at the 2getherness Shoe and its reveal video, as well as a presentation on the details behind the design.

The night ended with fans receiving the first opportunity to buy the shoe before the general public.

Puerto Rican pop duo Domino Saints was in attendance, along with Inter Miami’s own Apple TV weekly show hosts Kieran Gibbs and Chris Wittyngham, and radio personalities Thomas Rongen and Fernando Fiore.

Fans were also offered the opportunity to enter a special raffle for select signed, player-worn jerseys, with all proceeds benefiting the Inter Miami CF Foundation.

The shoe is already sold out on MLSstore.com, but fans can still purchase the 2getherness Shoe here, or at the Team Store at DRV PNK Stadium while supplies last.