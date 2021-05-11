Inter Miami's Stadium to Operate at Full Capacity Later This Month

Inter Miami CF will soon be operating its Fort Lauderdale stadium at full capacity, the team announced Tuesday.

The soccer club said DRV PNK Stadium will open to maximum capacity beginning with their May 29 match against D.C. United.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The move is being made due to the rapid distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations in South Florida and increased demand from fans, the team said.

Inter Miami will continue to abide by MLS guidelines and will enforce health and safety protocols, including requiring face masks unless eating or drinking and encouraging social distancing in the concourse areas.

The club will follow strict cleaning protocols before and after matches, and will provide hand sanitization stands throughout the stadium.

"This is an exciting development for Inter Miami, our fans, and partners, who have waited over a year to truly debut our stadium and experience a night of fútbol at full capacity," said Inter Miami CF Managing Owner Jorge Mas. “Our community is taking great steps forward in helping us get back to normal, especially with the rapid distribution of vaccinations, and this coupled with the high demand from our fans gives us the confidence to operate at full capacity.”

The team has been keeping home games to a reduced capacity since the season began last month.