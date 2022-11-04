Interfaith Clergy in South Florida Unite to Fight Antisemitism and Racism

They come from different faith traditions, but they are all — as one of the rabbis noted — commanded to love thy neighbor.

It was in that spirit that a group of African American pastors and Jewish faith leaders gathered at Temple Sinai of North Dade to make a united stand against antisemitism and bigotry of all kinds. Christians and Jews standing together made for powerful imagery, and even more powerful words.

“Listen to me carefully,” said Pastor Gaston Smith of Friendship Baptist Church. “Today we say enough is enough. We unequivocally and unapologetically denounce any blatant disrespect, disregard, demoralization of our Jewish brothers and sisters, to judge, to prejudge someone’s faith, ethnicity or worship practice is absolutely demonic.”

The group was driven to send a message of unity by the recent spate of antisemitic incidents around the country and in Florida. The Anti-Defamation League says threats against Jewish institutions are up by 61% in 2022 over 2021, with 138 incidents happening in Florida, including a demonstration by neo-Nazis in Orlando.

The list of recent incidents is long. Synagogues in New Jersey and Alabama have been threatened within the past 24 hours. NBA star Kyrie Irving promoted a documentary filled with antisemitic tropes such as Holocaust denial. Rap star Kanye West made worldwide headlines for appearing to call for violence against Jews on his massive social media platform.

“Conspiracy theories, hate speech, disinformation, they can be spread in a matter of seconds, with a tweet, TikTok video or meme on Instagram, and here’s the truth, the road between violent speech and violent actions is direct,” said Rabbi Fred Klein of the Greater Miami Rabbinical Association.

West doubled down on his comments, and it appears to have had a ripple effect. Someone projected “Kanye was right about the Jews” onto the stadium after the Florida-Georgia football game in Jacksonville. Other like-minded bigots hung banners with similar vile comments on highway overpasses in Jacksonville and in Los Angeles.

“White supremacists, they want minority groups pinned against each other, blaming each other for the world’s problems, and by being here today, we’re saying we’re not gonna stand for that,” said John Warech, director of Hillel at FIU.

One of the pastors drew a direct line from the infamous “Unite the Right” rally in Virginia to what’s happening now.

“Couple of years ago in Charlottesville, there was an antisemitic mob chanting Jews will not replace us and the president at the time said it was good people on both sides, well I’m letting you know good people are not racist, good people are not anti-Semitic,” said Pastor Gregory Thompson of New Harvest Baptist Church.

“What starts with a hatred of Jewish people almost never ends up with only a hatred of Jewish people. Antisemitism is often a warning to other diverse communities that they will be targeted next, we need to work to stand strong against bigotry in all forms, to call out hate wherever we see it,” added John Sayles of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

The assembled clergy agreed that it would be helpful if elected leaders at the highest levels of government, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, loudly and strongly denounced these incidents when they happen, saying condemnation sends the message that targeting minority groups will not be tolerated. A DeSantis spokesman did denounce Jacksonville incidents but the governor himself did not comment publicly about them.

With FBI statistics showing that in this country, only African Americans are targeted for hate crimes more than Jewish people, the clergy who gathered Friday realize the importance of unity, of having each others’ backs, if you will.

“I have called on my colleagues to stand with me in my pain as I have and will stand with them in their pain, I have called on them to denounce the antisemitism within their communities as I have denounced the racism within my community,” said the host of the event, Rabbi Alan Litwak of Temple Sinai.