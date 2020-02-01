Interim President Juan Guaidó Hosts Event with Venezuelans in Miami

Venezuelans from various cities around Florida travelled to Miami on Saturday to meet with Juan Guaidó, who is recognized by more than 50 countries as the acting president of Venezuela.

The event officially kicked off at 2 p.m. in the Miami Airport Convention Center.

"The struggle that Venezuelans are facing is the same one that affects Cubans, Nicaraguans and all those living under oppressive dictatorships," Guaidó wrote in a Tweet several days leading up to the event. "That's why I'm asking you to mobilize and unite in #Miami this Saturday, #1Feb."

This is an official event involving a chief of state recognized by the United States, so Secret Service agents were scheduled to be present, organizers said.

Gustavo Marcano of the Venezuelan embassy in the U.S. said that the convention center has enough capacity to fit 7 thousand people. "We expect [the event] to be massive, like it was in Spain," he said.

With his stop in Miami, Guaidó completes an international tour that has also taken him to Davos (Switzerland), Madrid and Ottawa.

There are rumors that President Trump might meet with the Venezuelan leader this weekend while both men are in South Florida. Trump's administration was the first to recognize Guaidó as interim chief of state in January of 2019.