Intruder Who Climbed Through Window of Lauderhill Home Shot to Death: Police

An intruder who climbed through the window of a home in Lauderhill was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with a man inside the home, Lauderhill Police said.

The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of northwest 23rd Street.

A preliminary investigation shows man and woman were inside the home when an intruder climbed through a window and brandished a firearm, police said.

The intruder and the man inside the home exchanged gunfire and the intruder was shot, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The intruder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said all parties involved are cooperating with the investigation.

The identities of the intruder and the man and woman inside the home have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.