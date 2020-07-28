first alert weather

Invest-92L Remains Area of Concern, Could Be Named Storm by Wednesday: NHC

The area of low pressure sits roughly 750 miles east of the Windward Islands as of early Tuesday morning

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

All eyes are on the Atlantic Ocean and what could be the next named system of the 2020 hurricane season that continues to churn in the open waters.

The area of low pressure sits roughly 750 miles east of the Windward Islands as of early Tuesday morning. The system is expected to become better organized and could be a tropical depression or storm within the next couple of days.

The system is moving west at 15 to 20 miles per hour, which brings it into the Caribbean by Wednesday afternoon.

However, recent wind data indicates that the circulation remains broad and elongated and it does not have a well-defined center of circulation at this time according to the National Hurricane Center.

The intensity of the storm is still in question, but it does look like heavy rain at a minimum for the Leeward Islands, the British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico starting Wednesday and into Thursday.

