Investigation Begins After Shooting Involving Officer in Margate: FDLE

A weekend shooting involving an officer with the Margate Police Department is being investigated, state officials said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the agency is investigating the shooting that took place Sunday at Northwest 1st Street and Rock Island Road.

FDLE did not release details in the case, including the condition of those involved or the name of the officer.

Witnesses said a man at the scene appeared to be holding a weapon and pointed it at officers before they opened fire, but that has not been confirmed.

“He had a gun, pointed it, the cop kept yelling ‘drop the gun, drop the gun,’” witness Mike Dunne said. “I heard the cops saying 9-10 times ‘drop the gun, drop the gun.’”

The shooting took place near the city's Department of Public Works.

“It’s not a good thing,” Dunne said. “Don’t know why he did it but you don’t point a gun at a cop.”

FDLE investigators are expected to return to the scene Monday as an investigation continues.

