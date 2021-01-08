Investigation Begins Into Death of Capitol Police Officer

The death of a Capitol police officer is the latest sad turn in the events that unfolded this week in DC.

The Capitol police have a black stripe that they are wearing on badges to honor Officer Brian Sicknick.

At the Capitol Friday, the flags were lowered to half staff. Capitol police and the FBI are now pulling out all the stops to find the rioters who they believe caused Sicknick to lose his life.

Officials said after an encounter with those storming the building on Wednesday, Sicknick returned to the police facility in the Capitol and collapsed. Police said he had been hit with a fire extinguisher.

Sicknick died at the hosptial at 9:30 Thursday night.

"It’s very upsetting that they had to give their life in order to protect our democracy, protect the Capitol," said Nicky Sundt, who was at the Capitol Friday.

The prosecutor said they now have a murder investigation underway and they are using the videos, photos, and anything investigators can find on social media to locate the people prosecutors believe may be responsible for what happened to Sicknick.

"Trump told everybody, he said 'go over to the Capitol, let them hear your voice,'" Leonard Guthrie said.

Guthrie was one of the 68 Trump supporters initially arrested. He told the NBC station in Philadelphia he didn’t go inside the building and he didn’t think President Trump was responsible for what happened after the Trump rally.

"It was stupid. You know, that's not what this was about. This was about revival. It wasn't about kicking doors. No, he did not incite. He told us what to do. Let them hear your voice," Guthrie said.

Trump spoke out against the violence in a social media post Thursday.

"America is and must always be a nation of law and order," the President said.

Three Florida men are among those who have been charged with unlawful entry during the Capitol riots, and law enforcement expect many more charges. NBC 6's Phil Prazan reports

Police say one protestor at the Capitol had a handgun and they released photos of improvised explodsives that were found nearby.

The House Speaker wants to know how the riot could have happened.

"Many of the men, and they deserve our gratitude, but there was a failure of leadership at the top of Capitol Police," Rep. Nancy Pelosi said.

The head of the Capitol police, the Sergeant at Arms of the House and Senate have all resigned and an investigation has been launched.

Sicknick had been a member of the New Jersey National Guard and deployed to Iraq. His fellow officers said the ultimate pain here is that Sicknick didn’t lose his life over seas defending America, he lost it because of what happened inside the very building that represents what America is supposed to stand for.