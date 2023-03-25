Miami

Investigation Continues After Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash Near Downtown Miami

Miami Police said the crash took place just after 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and 2nd Street.

By NBC 6

WTVJ-TV

Police are searching for the person who was behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a Saturday morning fatal hit-and-run crash near downtown Miami.

Miami Police said the crash took place just after 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and 2nd Street, with officers responding to a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said one man was struck and later died as a result of his injuries. The car involved, a dark gray Ford Mustang, was found but the driver involved has not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami Police Departmenthit and run crash
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us