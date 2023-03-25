Investigation Continues After Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash Near Downtown Miami

Police are searching for the person who was behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a Saturday morning fatal hit-and-run crash near downtown Miami.

Miami Police said the crash took place just after 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and 2nd Street, with officers responding to a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said one man was struck and later died as a result of his injuries. The car involved, a dark gray Ford Mustang, was found but the driver involved has not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.