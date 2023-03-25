Miami

Investigation Continues After Hit-and-Run Crash Near Downtown Miami

Miami Police said the crash took place just after 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and 2nd Street.

Police are searching for the person who was behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a Saturday morning hit-and-run crash near downtown Miami.

Miami Police said the crash took place just after 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and 2nd Street, with with officers responding to a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police have not released details on the crash at this time, including the condition of anyone struck or the car involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

