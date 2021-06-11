Investigation Continues After Woman, Grandson Killed at Publix in Palm Beach County

Customers and employees returned Friday to gather items from a Publix in Royal Palm Beach, where one man shot and killed both a grandmother and her young grandson before turning the gun on himself the day before.

The shooting happened shortly before noon Thursday in the produce area of the store at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach. Palm Beach Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the shooting and found the man, woman and child dead.

Officials said the woman was the child's grandmother. The child would have turned two years old later this month, officials said.

Their family invoked Marsy's Law, and law enforcement will not be releasing the names of the woman and the child.

"What we’re doing right now is we are documenting the scene, we are trying to determine what led up to the shooting. We are talking to witnesses, reviewing video," PBSO spokesperson Teri Barbera added Thursday.

Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting, officials said. The store remains closed Friday with employees being allowed inside.

“The tragedy that occurred at our store yesterday, for the community and for our Publix family and the victims, our hearts are with the victim’s family," Publix Communications Director Maria Brous said Friday, adding no re-open date has been announced.

The family has invoked Marsy’s Law, therefore, the names of the victims: 1 yr/old boy & his grandmother will not be released. The gunman’s name will be released after his next of kin has been notified. There is NO known motive or relationship between the gunman and the victims. https://t.co/5GIXZ39r7x — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 11, 2021

Authorities identified Timothy J. Wall, 55, as the gunman. There is no known motive or relationship between Wall and the victims, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said.

The owner of a labor company which employed Wall at the time he filed for unemployment in January said he knew of no complaints or anything “unusual” before he quit just three weeks later.

Wall was married for just over 15 years before divorcing his ex-wife in February 2019. The two have a 14-year-old daughter.

Witnesses said they heard three gunshots and then started running for the store's exits.

"Everyone started coming out yelling 'Active shooter! Shots fired! Get out! Get out!' and I saw about 50 customers and staff leave I would say in about 10 or 15 seconds," witness Ron Glassman said.

Publix employee Gus Downs said he initially thought it was balloons popping.

“I just heard three loud pops and next thing I knew they were chasing everyone out of the store," Downs said.