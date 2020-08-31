Investigation Continues Into Margate Dog Attack That Left Elderly Woman Dead

The investigation into a dog attack at a Margate home that left an elderly woman dead continued Monday, while the fate of the dog remained unknown.

According to Margate Police, 84-year-old Carolyn Varanese was dead by the time officers arrived at the home on Southwest 1st Street Friday night.

Her son, 57-year-old Joseph Varanese, was also injured in the attack and hospitalized and later released.

According to neighbors, the American Bulldog mix had been at the home for about two weeks and did not appear aggressive.

"That dog wasn't bad, that dog was housebroken," one neighbor said in Spanish.

According to Miami-Dade Animal Services, the dog was taken in by the county in June and was never aggressive. He spent 52 days at the shelter before a rescue group took him in and later put him up for adoption.

NBC 6 reached out to the rescue group that last had the dog but haven't heard back.

The neighbor said the dog was taken out and when it was told to come back it would listen.

It was unclear if the dog would be put down.