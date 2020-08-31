Broward County

Investigation Continues Into Margate Dog Attack That Left Elderly Woman Dead

Fate of American Bulldog mix remains unclear

NBC 6

The investigation into a dog attack at a Margate home that left an elderly woman dead continued Monday, while the fate of the dog remained unknown.

According to Margate Police, 84-year-old Carolyn Varanese was dead by the time officers arrived at the home on Southwest 1st Street Friday night.

Her son, 57-year-old Joseph Varanese, was also injured in the attack and hospitalized and later released.

Local

Broward County 6 hours ago

Two Men Killed in Broward County Plane Crash Identified

Decision 2020 9 hours ago

Broward County Announces 24 Vote-by-Mail Drop Off Locations for November Election

According to neighbors, the American Bulldog mix had been at the home for about two weeks and did not appear aggressive.

"That dog wasn't bad, that dog was housebroken," one neighbor said in Spanish.

According to Miami-Dade Animal Services, the dog was taken in by the county in June and was never aggressive. He spent 52 days at the shelter before a rescue group took him in and later put him up for adoption.

NBC 6 reached out to the rescue group that last had the dog but haven't heard back.

The neighbor said the dog was taken out and when it was told to come back it would listen.

It was unclear if the dog would be put down.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountySouth FloridaMargate
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us