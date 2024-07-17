Investigation into human trafficking, brothels leads to 3 arrests in Miami-Dade

Three people were arrested and are facing charges after an investigation into neighborhood brothels, human trafficking and money laundering, authorities announced.

Omar Jaimes, 43, Elizabeth Tovar, 41, and Yasdid Paul Ortiz, 52, are all facing charges related to money laundering, racketeering and prostitution. Tovar faces an additional charge of human trafficking.

According to information from court on Wednesday, Jaimes allegedly served as the security at the brothels and was seen by undercover agents driving Tovar to make deposits and transactions at Western Union. All three suspects allegedly also drove the sex workers around between different brothels.

From left to right: Omar Jaimes, 43, Elizabeth Tovar, 41, and Yasdid Paul Ortiz, 52

Officials including the state's attorney for Miami-Dade County, the Department of Homeland Security and Miami Gardens police will be providing more details in a news conference Wednesday.

Jaimes and Ortiz are being held on $517,500 bond. Tovar is held on $527,500 bond.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.