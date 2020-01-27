Florida

Investigation Into Paint Job Making $500K Florida Home Look Like Cartoon

The Naples home was painted in large patches of bright primary colors with random splatters throughout

WBBH-TV

Florida residents in an upscale community are seeing red over a paint job on a half-million-dollar home.

The home was painted in large patches of extremely bright primary colors with random splatters throughout. The home in the Il Regalo Circle Community in Naples resembles a pre-school play toy or cartoon home.

Even the trees, lawn and mailbox were splattered with paint. Neighbors said the paint job got worse over the course of a week.

Local

Super Bowl LIV 19 hours ago

Complete Guide to Super Bowl LIV Week Events in South Florida

Super Bowl LIV 19 hours ago

How to Navigate Road Closures During Super Bowl LIV in South Florida

WBBH-TV reports that Collier County Code Enforcement are investigating the paint job.

Jeffrey Leibman, 40, is listed as the owner of the home, according to property appraiser records. Neighbors said he painted it, but the management company for the neighborhood said he no longer lives there.

The company estimated that reversing the paint job could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The TV station also reported that Liebman is facing drug charges for smuggling contraband into a detention facility.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us