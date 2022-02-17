Investigation Launched After Child Left Behind in Locked Plantation Daycare Building

An investigation has been launched after a young child was left behind inside of a locked Plantation daycare building.

The aunt of the two-year-old child posted a message on social media that the girl was left inside the Plantation KinderCare, located at 10790 West Sunrise Boulevard, after it had closed.

The woman, Samantha Scaramellino, said she called police and eventually walked to the back of the building and saw her niece in a pitch black room.

KinderCare issued a statement saying while they were thankful the child was quickly found, the incident should have never happened.

"We take all concerns about children’s safety seriously and follow a specific protocol anytime an issue is raised. Part of that protocol includes notifying our agency partners, like state licensing and Child Protective Services, as we did in this case," the statement read in part. "We also placed the staff members involved on administrative leave while we, and our agency partners, look into the concern further."

The Florida Department of Children and Families said they are not responsible for the investigation as it is going through the Broward Sheriff's Office.

