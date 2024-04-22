Investigation underway after boat crash near Boca Chita Key

An investigation is underway after a boat crash happened near Boca Chita Key.

Video captured by NBC6 at the scene showed heavy police presence at Black Point Marina and people getting off a boat with life jackets on.

Reports of the crash came in late Sunday night.

"I come outside and I just people say 'hey, someone could've possibly died or something,'" said a witness who was nearby after the incident happened. "I was just shocked because I didn't think it would happen today."

It appears two boats may have been involved and video shows a smaller boat had damage to its side.

At this time, Florida Fish and Wildlife confirmed they are investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.