Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead Following Incident at Port Everglades

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies reported to the 2000 block of Southeast 42nd Street just after 8:30 p.m. after reports of an unresponsive man

Police are investigating the scene after a man died following an incident Thursday night at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies reported to the 2000 block of Southeast 42nd Street just after 8:30 p.m. after reports of an unresponsive man. Deputies made contact with the victim, who witnesses said was struck by a shipping container.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released additional details about the incident at this time.

