Investigation Underway After Man Shot in NE Miami Neighborhood

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that took place Friday in a northeast Miami neighborhood that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers responded to the scene in the 500 block of Northeast 74th Street, with markers indicating several gunshots being fired in the area.

Miami Police said officers found one man shot in the abdomen area. The victim, who was not identified, was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

Officials have not released any details on the motive behind the shooting at this time.

