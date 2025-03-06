Miami

Investigation underway after man's body found outside Government Center in Miami

By NBC6

Authorities are investigating after a man's body was found outside the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Miami Thursday morning.

The discovery was made shortly after 6 a.m. in the 100 block of Northwest 1st Street.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to reports of an unresponsive male laying on the ground and found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials haven't released the man's identity and said his cause of death was unknown.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death, officials said.

