South Florida developer Sergio Pino dead amid FBI investigation, attorney says

Sergio Pino is dead and a body was removed from the home of prominent Miami-Dade homebuilder amid an FBI raid on Tuesday, according to his attorney Sam Rabin and aerial images from the scene.

Authorities lifted a large black tarp to obscure the body, which was moved on a stretcher from the home directly to the medical examiner's van.

Law enforcement did not immediately confirm the identify of the deceased.

Criminal allegations swirl around the divorce case between Pino and his wife Tatiana, who were married for 32 years. Those allegations – involving claims of poisoning, arson, and stalking – are part of an ongoing federal investigation that has already resulted in the arrests of four people, including a man who Tatiana Pino identified as having worked for the couple on their yacht.

Sergio Pino was not charged with a crime, but the FBI has confirmed it searched the couple’s $8 million Coral Gables home and his business offices as part of an ongoing investigation in June.

Raymond J. Rafool, the attorney for Tatiana Pino, initially said officials were arresting her husband on Tuesday. Later, he corrected himself, saying, "We do not yet know if it is an arrest or further search."

The Miami-Dade County medical examiner could be seen entering the residence after 11 a.m.

Authorities have not confirmed the purpose of the raid. At least a dozen law enforcement vehicles could be seen outside the home. Windows were broken, and residents reported hearing flash bangs.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area of the investigation in the Cocoplum neighborhood.

Pino heads a building empire in Miami-Dade, much of it under the auspices of Century Homebuilders Group, whose website says it is the largest Hispanic-owned homebuilder in the nation. He has served as a president of the politically powerful Latin Builders Association.

Over their decades together, Tatiana has often appeared by his side at formal events, but the public image of a happy, wealthy couple began to fade when she filed for divorce in April 2022.

If you see the word “Century” in a Miami-Dade development, it likely began with the Pino family and it’s made Sergio Pino and company very wealthy.

One financial statement cited during his November 2023 deposition in the divorce case puts his and Tatiana’s combined net worth in 2021 at $359 million; another produced in that same deposition put it at $153 million. Pino testified he created the larger statement of financial position as “a joke” that included “made up” numbers, and said the smaller net worth statement was accurate.

Whatever the amount, how much of it that is rightfully Tatiana’s lies at the heart of a two-year divorce battle, one now featured in a federal criminal case involving four men indicted in what the feds call a “stalking conspiracy.”

