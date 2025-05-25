Investigation underway at Waffle House in Miami Gardens after gunshots heard

An investigation is underway Sunday morning at a Waffle House in Miami Gardens after customers said they heard shots being fired.

Miami Gardens Police were called to the eatery on Northwest Second Avenue.

Video from the scene captured flashing red and blue lights surrounding the business.

NBC6 spoke to a witness who said he heard gunshots.

"I was trying to get some Waffle House, next thing you know, I hear, 'Bop, bob, bob, bob,'" said the witness. "Jump on the ground, duck for cover, it was crazy."

Details remain limited but NBC6 has reached out to Miami Gardens Police for more information.