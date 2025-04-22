Investigation underway in Deerfield Beach after baby dies: BSO

An investigation was underway Tuesday after a baby died in Deerfield Beach, deputies said.
According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of a baby girl who was not breathing near the 200 block of Northeast 40th Court.
Once at the scene, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue located the baby and she was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity wasn't released.
Details remain limited as the investigation into the baby's death continues.
This is a developing story.