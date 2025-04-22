Investigation underway in Deerfield Beach after baby dies: BSO

An investigation was underway Tuesday after a baby died in Deerfield Beach, deputies said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of a baby girl who was not breathing near the 200 block of Northeast 40th Court.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Once at the scene, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue located the baby and she was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity wasn't released.

Details remain limited as the investigation into the baby's death continues.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a developing story.