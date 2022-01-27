Investigators Search for Man Who Allegedly Pulled Gun on Gas Station Worker

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for the public's help after releasing surveillance video of a man who allegedly pulled a gun on an employee at a North Lauderdale gas station.

The incident took place January 16th just before 1 p.m. at the Mobil gas station located in the 1300 block of State Road 7. A man is seen on camera entering the store and approaching the clerk before an argument takes place.

The man leaves the store and another worker approaches him. The clerk told deputies the man pulled out a gun before leaving the scene in a silver Dodge Ram.

BSO said the man was wearing a white shirt, light-colored shorts and a black hat with long dreads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.