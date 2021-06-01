Xavior Harrelson

Iowa Authorities Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Boy

Xavior Harrelson disappeared Thursday

Xavior Harrelson.
Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in Iowa searched Tuesday for Xavior Harrelson, an 11-year boy who disappeared last Thursday.

"As we receive information, we are exhausting those investigative leads," Mitch Mortvedt, the assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, told NBC affiliate KWWL of Waterloo.

"We are also expanding our search perimeter in and around the Montezuma area," he said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

