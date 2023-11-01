IRS to host collectible art auction in West Palm Beach

An art auction is coming to West Palm Beach, and it's being put on by the Internal Revenue Service.

This public sale is a result of property like collectible art and glass sculptures being seized for nonpayment of internal revenue taxes, according to the IRS.

The items up for auction will be available for inspection at an open house located at 625 North Flagler Drive on December 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bidder registration is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. and the actual sale will start at 1 p.m. -- with about 42 pieces of fine art and sculptures up for grabs.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The minimum bid is $45,000 -- with full payment required on acceptance of the highest bid, according to the IRS.

Further details on this event can be found on the U.S. Treasury Department's website.

A list of the items up for sale can be found here.