Is the tap water in South Florida safe to drink? Here's how to check the quality of your water

In an effort to reduce the use of plastics, you may be filling your reusable water bottles with tap water. But is that water safe to drink?

Rising sea levels, storm flooding and aging pipes impacted by overdevelopment have led to sewage spills across South Florida.

In 2019, more than 211 million gallons of sewage spilled into the waterways and streets of Fort Lauderdale, prompting the mayor to plead for state and federal assistance.

That's why South Florida municipal and county utilities regularly check water quality to make sure that what comes out of your faucet is safe to drink.

Here are some ways to see if the water in your home is safe to drink.

Where does the water in South Florida come from?

In Florida, most of the fresh water we use in our homes, whether it is to drink or bathe, comes from underground aquifers.

In South Florida specifically, we rely on the Biscayne Aquifer for water.

According to the South Florida Water Management District, the Biscayne Aquifer covers more than 4,000 square miles of Southeast Florida and supplies water to Miami-Dade, Broward and southern Palm Beach counties, one of the most densely populated areas in the state with more than five million residents.

Is South Florida tap water safe to drink?

The short answer? Yes.

Thanks to the Safe Drinking Water Act, passed by congress in 1974, the Sunshine State must set and enforce drinking water regulations.

While regulations vary from state to state, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sets legal limits on over 90 contaminants in drinking water.

Can a water filter help make tap water safer to drink?

Whether it is the water filter in your fridge or your pitcher-style filter, these filters have one thing in common: they may not be removing all the contaminants in your drinking water.

According to a 2020 study by scientists at Duke University and North Carolina State University, using a filter is better than using none, but many household filters are only partially effective at removing toxic perfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS, from drinking water.

PFAS chemicals have been manufactured since the 1940s and are highly utilized in various industries because of their ability to resist heat and repel grease, water and oil.

PFAS are everywhere around us. They are found in non-stick cookware, water repellent fabrics, fast food wrappers, microwave popcorn bags, stain-resistant fabric coatings, cleaning products, cosmetics and paints.

They can even be found in the bloodstreams of most people in the U.S., according to the EPA.

That's because the chemicals have turned up increasingly in public water systems and private wells around the country.

So while some microscopic filters can be effective against PFAS, they tend to be pretty expensive.

What is being done about the aging pipes in the U.S.?

Last year, the EPA announced a proposal to remove all lead drinking water pipes across the U.S. within a decade.

According to NBC News, the lead and copper rule improvements would require utilities to replace lead service lines within 10 years regardless of the lead levels that register in water samples.

This is in the hopes to prevent public health crises around contaminated drinking water.

The EPA said the proposal is a key step toward President Joe Biden’s goal of removing all lead pipes in the U.S. and is part of the administration’s broader push to limit lead exposure, which can damage your nervous system and brain, among other health consequences.

How can I check the quality of my water?

If you want to check out your water quality, the EPA requires South Florida counties to release annual reports.

Each report includes a breakdown of test results, parameters for testing and how water is treated and purified. Click here for the annual water quality report for Miami-Dade County, Broward County and Monroe County.

Water that is cloudy, or has a different odor or color can indicate something’s wrong.

If you notice something unusual with your water supply contact your local wastewater department.