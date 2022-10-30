Is Your Pet's Halloween Costume Safe?

Recent data suggests more than 75% of pet parents will dress up their pets for Halloween this year. And if you follow our clinic on social media, you probably know this number includes my wife and me. This year, I’m letting readers in on a secret - by the time those cute photos are posted, our dog's costume has been removed and put away.

He is more than happy to strike a pose while staring at the treats behind the camera. But he is only in it for the treats. He doesn’t always love his costume, and when we look at pet costumes from a pet’s point of view, it becomes easier to understand why. Here are some of the most common problems with pet Halloween costumes.

Headpieces and Hats

While Zohan is generally tolerant of costumes, hats are a different story. In fact, any costume which involves a headpiece or hood is a no-go. For many animals, anything placed over or on top of the head is perceived as a threat. Additionally, these accessories often obscure vision, which can lead to further agitation. Frightened pets are more likely to bite, scratch, or bolt from the house. If your pet is trying to shake off a hat or is showing signs of distress, take it off and let him enjoy the holiday in peace.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Heavy Material

Most commercial pet costumes are made with chilly fall temperatures in mind. Halloween in South Florida however, usually means temperatures in the 80s. The flannels and fleeces that make up many pet costumes can easily lead to heat exhaustion in our climate. Keep this in mind if you are planning to bring a costumed pet to an outdoor event, especially during the day.

Strange Sizing

While pets come in all shapes and sizes, pet costumes are generally sold in the standard Small, Medium, or Large spectrum. An older, arthritic dog may experience pain upon being contorted to fit into an ill-fitting costume. And any pet may find their costume is too constricting, or loose enough to cause tripping. If you plan to dress up your pet, make sure their costume allows them to move about freely.

Choking Hazards

Zohan genuinely enjoyed his 2017 Luke Skywalker costume. In fact, he liked it so much, he tried to eat the belt! He was equally enthusiastic about the arms on the following year’s Minion costume, and the ears on our other dog’s Pikachu costume. He is what pet toy companies call a “powerful chewer”. In other words, anything that dangles, sparkles, or protrudes is fair game for destruction - and ingestion. In our field, it is not uncommon to treat dogs and cats for foreign body ingestion after the Halloween festivities have passed. And in many cases, this means risky - and expensive - surgery. For this reason, I always advise owners of puppies and kittens to rethink dressing up their pets.

Bulk

The bulk and size of some over-the-top pet costumes are what makes them so wildly entertaining. But bulky costumes can cause pets to become trapped. Accessories can catch on household objects and cause our pets to panic. In their efforts to break free, they can put themselves in danger of injury or strangulation. An older pet may find it difficult to move in a wacky costume or may fall trying to do so. Consider keeping costumes lightweight and simple, or opting for a festive holiday bandana instead.

Regardless of how pets are included in Halloween activities, it’s important to be aware of their location at all times. Like many holidays, Halloween can be hectic. Consider crating pets who are not having fun, or giving them a quiet space of their own where they can enjoy the evening in peace.

Dr. Kupkee is the Medical Director at Sabal Chase Animal Clinic.