Islamophobic complaints have skyrocketed in Florida, CAIR reports

A South Florida organization says Islamophobic civil rights complaints have skyrocketed in the state, highlighting several recent incidents, including the shooting of two men in Miami Beach.

According to CAIR Florida’s latest findings, there was a 22% increase in complaints from 2023 to 2024.

Last year, CAIR Florida took in 438 complaints of Islamophobia – nearly 100 more complaints compared to 2023.

“The number of people being assaulted just by how they look as Muslims or people who are being harassed or intimidated just by expressing their viewpoint has skyrocketed,” said CAIR Florida’s lead attorney Omar Saleh.

Last month, two men were shot in Miami Beach after 27-year-old Mordechai Brafman allegedly thought they were Palestinians. He is now awaiting trial on attempted murder and hate crime charges.

But the incident raises questions for CAIR Florida’s Communications Director, Wilfredo Ruiz, who has been critical of Mayor Steven Meiner’s response to the shooting.

“I don’t want to think that he has some kind of racist thoughts against Palestinians or Arabs. I don’t want to think that,” Ruiz said. “The way he can prove it is by making a public statement ensuring the safety and security of Palestinian residents and visitors in the city.”

As of Wednesday evening, the City of Miami Beach had not responded to NBC6’s request for comment.

NBC6 spoke to Salma Khan, who went viral in a video in November 2023 when a man harassed her at Fort Lauderdale International Airport for wearing a hijab.

“He repeatedly would ask for my name. He called me a terrorist,” Khan said. “I tried to de-escalate the situation because honesty, as a Muslim woman, as a minority, I’ve been kind of trained.”

Broward County court records show Kyle Walter Martin was charged with disorderly conduct and pleaded “no contest” in court.

Khan shares the belief with CAIR Florida that political rhetoric has emboldened some to commit acts of hate.

“When elected officials are able to conduct and able to speak out against Muslims, and see them as a threat, and media is able to depict Muslims as violent, as barbaric, as offensive, it gives folks like Kyle the confidence to act out violently and be very confident that there’s not a lot of repercussions,” Khan said.

NBC6 reached out to Meiner and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava for statements.

