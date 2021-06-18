first alert weather

Isolated AM Showers Give Way to Drier Friday and Weekend Across South Florida

Saharan dust has worked in and with a drier air mass, it will help keep rain chances down through Friday afternoon and into Saturday

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a start to the work week that had South Florida dodging raindrops and puddles, the area will see some welcomed relief in time for Father's Day weekend.

Isolated showers and a few storms took place Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected, but you’ll notice a haze.

Saharan dust has worked in and with a drier air mass, it will help keep rain chances down through Friday afternoon and into Saturday.

Hot and hazy for the first half of the weekend before a few showers early on Sunday morning before becoming widely scattered for Father’s day afternoon plans.

