Isolated Morning Showers Leads to Warm Sunday in South Florida

A weak front will wash out around South Florida by Sunday, but will have just enough spark left in it to stir a few Saturday evening and overnight showers.

Sunday’s forecast, following some clouds and an isolated shower in the morning, will yield brighter skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Monday’s forecast will yield much the same as a drier forecast takes shape with highs around 80.

While much of the week stays dry, Wednesday will bring a few isolated showers as temperatures slip a touch at both ends of the day.

Starting Wednesday and carrying into the following weekend, afternoon temperatures will level off in the mid-70s as morning lows fall to near 60.

