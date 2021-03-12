Isolated Showers Friday in South Florida Give Way to Warmer, Dry Weekend

While you may need that umbrella to start Friday across South Florida, you surely won't need it this weekend and likely for most of next week.

The area has a lingering breeze again Friday, but the numbers are dropping. A small craft advisory is still in effect through at least early Friday and the risk of rip currents continues to be on the high side.

Early morning showers will give way to more sunshine and highs near 80.

Lighter winds and low rain chances are on tap this weekend. Boating and/or beaching is looking much better. Highs will warm into the low 80s.

The area stays mostly rain free and warms up even more next week. Highs could touch the mid-80s by the middle of the week.