first alert weather

Isolated Showers Friday in South Florida Give Way to Warmer, Dry Weekend

A small craft advisory is still in effect through at least early Friday and the risk of rip currents continues to be on the high side

NBC Universal, Inc.

While you may need that umbrella to start Friday across South Florida, you surely won't need it this weekend and likely for most of next week.

The area has a lingering breeze again Friday, but the numbers are dropping. A small craft advisory is still in effect through at least early Friday and the risk of rip currents continues to be on the high side.

Early morning showers will give way to more sunshine and highs near 80.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 Things to Know: Lessons Learned One Year Into Pandemic, State Gives Mass Vaccine Availability Hope

Palm Beach County 2 hours ago

Men Charged With Poaching Protected Sea Turtle Eggs in South Florida

Lighter winds and low rain chances are on tap this weekend. Boating and/or beaching is looking much better. Highs will warm into the low 80s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The area stays mostly rain free and warms up even more next week. Highs could touch the mid-80s by the middle of the week.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us