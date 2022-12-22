Isolated Showers Thursday Across South Florida Before Cold Weather Arrives

South Florida will have several more days of warmer temperatures and isolated showers before the cold weather arrives and temperatures plummet.

Partly clear skies start Thursday with temps near 70 degrees. It’s a cooler, but muggy start to the day. A mix of sun and clouds will be across the area today with a stray shower chance later today but a mostly dry afternoon is expected. Highs in the low 80s are expected.

Friday, shower chances ramp back up but temps remain mild for one more day before the temperatures plummet. Highs near 80 degrees. Friday night temps start falling and by Saturday morning, temps will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The farther north, the cooler you’ll be with wind chills in the low 40s.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Breezy but bright skies for Saturday afternoon with highs topping out just above 60 degree. This means much of the day will be spent in the upper 50s!

Sunday morning, wind chills could even get down into the upper 30s for some with lows settling in the mid 40s. Chilly with clouds building in and a scattered showers in the forecast. Highs on Christmas day also reach the low 60s.

The cold is short-lived. By early next week, we start returning to highs in the 70s and overnight lows get back into the 60s.