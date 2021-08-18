Isolated Showers Wednesday, Remainder of Work Week Across South Florida

The middle of the work week may bring something those across South Florida have not seen in quite a while: a smaller chance of showers and storms for the next few days.

It's back to school for Broward County and it is looking pretty good all things considered. We are tracking a couple of isolated showers early with an isolated storm at best a little later.

It's warm and humid with morning temps in the 80s. Feels like temps are already in the mid-90s for many, so don't overdress the little ones.

The forecast is pretty similar across all of South Florida Wednesday afternoon as highs hit the low 90s.

The rest of the week looks pretty consistent with highs in the low 90s and only a 20-30% chance of rain.