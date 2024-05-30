first alert weather

Isolated storms possible in South Florida: Open for First Alert Doppler 6000

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

More isolated storms were possible in South Florida Thursday after a severe thunderstorm warning that was issued for portions of Miami-Dade expired.

The warning expired at 3 p.m. It included parts of Miami, Hialeah, Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, Doral,
Pinecrest, Miami Springs, Sweetwater, West Miami, Medley, Westchester, Gladeview, Glenvar Heights, Fountainbleau, Palmetto Bay, University Of Miami, Coconut Grove, Coral Terrace, and West Little River.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

National Weather Service officials said 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail were possible under the warning.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Highs were reaching the 90s in South Florida Thursday as feels-like temperatures were up around 100.

Local

Pembroke Pines 1 hour ago

Mom who pushed for law after son's killing wishes ‘peace' for mom of slain Pembroke Pines girl

Parkland school shooting 3 hours ago

Demolition of 1200 building at Stoneman Douglas High to begin in June

A similar temperature forecast was expected into Friday with only isolated rain chances as an east wind picks up a little more.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us