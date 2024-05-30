Isolated storms possible in South Florida: Open for First Alert Doppler 6000

More isolated storms were possible in South Florida Thursday after a severe thunderstorm warning that was issued for portions of Miami-Dade expired.

The warning expired at 3 p.m. It included parts of Miami, Hialeah, Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, Doral,

Pinecrest, Miami Springs, Sweetwater, West Miami, Medley, Westchester, Gladeview, Glenvar Heights, Fountainbleau, Palmetto Bay, University Of Miami, Coconut Grove, Coral Terrace, and West Little River.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Kendall FL, Coral Gables FL and Doral FL until 3:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/p7zMhrNJ0d — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 30, 2024

National Weather Service officials said 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail were possible under the warning.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Miami-Dade Co. until 3 pm... this includes Coral Gables, Miami Springs and Westchester... threats include damaging wind gusts and quarter sized hail. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/0QawrLcv0z — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) May 30, 2024

Highs were reaching the 90s in South Florida Thursday as feels-like temperatures were up around 100.

A similar temperature forecast was expected into Friday with only isolated rain chances as an east wind picks up a little more.