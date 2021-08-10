Isolated Storms Tuesday Across South Florida Ahead of Possible Impacts From System

While South Florida is dodging raindrops for parts of the upcoming days, all eyes are focused on the tropics and potential impacts from the next named system.

Look for isolated to scattered showers and storms over the next few days with the best chances coming in during the first half of the day.

Highs will be near normal, topping out in the low 90s each day.

Potential tropical cyclone six could become Tropical Storm Fred later Tuesday as it pushes across the northern Leeward Islands. Look for possible tropical storm force wind gusts and up to six inches of rain stretching from the northern Leeward Islands to the Dominican Republic, including Puerto Rico.

NBC 6's Adam Berg has the latest advisory on what would be named Tropical Storm Fred.

As it stands right now, South Florida could see tropical storm winds Friday into Saturday if the forecast holds true. Heavy rain looks likely at this point with dropping rain chances late this weekend and into early next week.