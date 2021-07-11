Israeli Crews, Impacted Families, March in Surfside Ceremony

A ceremony held to honor Israeli search crews, and give families impacted by the collapse of Champlain Towers South an opportunity to thank first responders, took place Saturday night in Surfside.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says the Israeli crew members are scheduled to return home on Sunday, after weeks of searching the rubble for possible survivors.

Miami-Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief, Alan Cominsky, were among the local and state leaders to present Israeli crew members with individual honors.

Following the presentation ceremony, local leaders, Israeli crew members, and impacted families, began a several-block march beginning at 89th street and Collins Avenue.

First responders from around the country lined 89th street, as families walked by, expressing gratitude.

“Thank you for going in there,” said a man to a first responder during the march.

Ashely Dean marched with a picture of her sister, Cassie Stratton, on her phone. Stratton is among the 43 people who remain missing as of Saturday night.

“Although it’s been very painful to lose my baby sister,” said Dean. “I am just truly grateful for the love, and the care, and the work, that has gone in to find our families.”

At last word, 86 bodies had been recovered from the rubble.