‘It Doesn't Feel Real': Tamarac Couple Kidnapped While Visiting Haiti, Family Says

The family of a South Florida couple says the two were kidnapped while in Haiti and have not been heard from since. Now, they're asking for help.

Family members said Abigail Toussaint, 33, and her husband Jean-Dickens, 33, were kidnapped in the Port-Au-Prince area on Mar. 18.

“It’s a lot of emotions, it’s devastating, you feel angry it happened and then you feel numb at the same time because it doesn’t feel real," said niece Christie Desormes.

The Toussaints flew to Haiti to visit ill family members in Leogan but never made it there.

Desormes said a group ordered them off of a bus and kept them captive for six days, demanding $6,000 in return for their release.

But when the family paid the first deposit, the group canceled the deal.

The two are members of the First Haitian Baptist Church of Pompano Beach, who posted a message asking for support and prayers.

“We just really want to hear their voices and to let them know we are fighting for them," Desormes said.

The couple also has a child turning two years old next week.

A post on Change.org is asking for people to sign a petition encouraging the federal government to ensure their safe return, claiming the same action resulted in 17 missionaries being returned to America last year.