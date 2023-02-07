Caught on Camera

‘It Hurts Me': Man Says Video Shows Employee's Antisemitic Rant at Miami Beach Dunkin' Donuts

Yeshaya Diveroli said he's a regular at the shop on Alton Road but said on Feb. 1 an employee verbally attacked him because he's Jewish

By Chris Hush

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Miami Beach man claims he's the victim of an antisemitic rant at a Dunkin' Donuts that was caught on camera.

Yeshaya Diveroli said he's a regular at the shop on Alton Road but said on Feb. 1 an employee verbally attacked him because he's Jewish.

In cellphone video shot by Diveroli the employee can be heard hurling a religious slur at him and repeatedly yelling profanities.

Diveroli said he'd placed a mobile order and was picking it up when he claims the employee started verbally attacking him over his first name.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

At a news conference Tuesday with his attorneys, Diveroli said the incident upset him.

"It hurts me, I was just there to do business, to get a coffee," Diveroli said. "It made me feel beneath myself."

Diveroli added that he was trespassed from the property, something his attorneys said only escalated the problem.

Local

Florida 1 hour ago

Father of Abducted Missouri Kids Found in Florida After Yearlong Search Says They're ‘Still in Shock'

Broward 5 hours ago

Deputies Searching for Missing Broward Man With Autism

In a statement Tuesday, Dunkin' Donuts said the worker had been fired.

"We have zero-tolerance for any type of discrimination, and the language used by the former employee is unacceptable and not reflective of our brand," the statement read. "The franchised employee was terminated."

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraMiami Beach
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us