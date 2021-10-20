‘It Hurts': Victims and Family React to Parkland School Shooter's Guilty Plea

It was an emotional day for the victims and family members of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as the gunman responsible pleaded guilty to all charges.

Relatives of the victims who sat in the courtroom or watched the hearing via Zoom on Wednesday shook their heads or broke down in tears as Nikolas Cruz entered his pleas and later apologized for his crimes.

Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina was killed in the shooting, said it was an "absolutely ridiculous" statement from Cruz.

"Today we saw a cold and calculating killer confess to the murder of my daughter Gina and 16 other innocent victims at their school," Montalto said. "His guilty pleas are the first step in the judicial process but there is no change for my family. Our bright, beautiful, and beloved daughter Gina is gone while her killer still enjoys the blessing of life in prison."

Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and another 17 counts of attempted murder in the Parkland shooting, and will now face either life in prison or a death sentence.

Anthony Borges, a former Stoneman Douglas student who was shot five times and severely wounded, told reporters after the hearing that he accepted Cruz’s apology, but noted that it was not up to him to decide the confessed murderer's fate.

"He made a decision to shoot the school," Borges said. "I am not God to make the decision to kill him or not. That’s not my decision. My decision is to be a better person and to change the world for every kid. I don’t want this to happen to anybody again. It hurts. It hurts. It really hurts. So, I am just going to keep going. That’s it."

Debra Hixon, widow of Chris Hixon, the Stoneman Douglas athletic director who was killed in the shooting, was among those who listened as former Broward State Attorney Mike Satz recounted the details of the murders during Wednesday's hearing.

"We should be honoring the victims, you heard what happened, you heard what happened to all those people, how can we not honor and show them, we have to stop giving this person any more energy," Hixon said. "He has sucked all the energy out of so many people. We have to stop allowing him the power to take anything else from us."