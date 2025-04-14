‘It just crushed us': Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in North Lauderdale double stabbing, BSO says

A family is remembering a woman who was stabbed to death in North Lauderdale by a man who police said was her ex-boyfriend. On Monday, her daughter, who was also stabbed, recovers at a hospital.

Investigators said Maguy Pouye was killed early Saturday morning when authorities said 56-year-old Vital Joseph broke into her home on Runner’s Way and stabbed her and her daughter, Isabelle Joseph.

Maguy died at the hospital.

Her cousin, Jean-Pierre Gaston, remembered her as a "vibrant, most amazing person. She lights up a room.”

“It just crushed us and our whole family,” he said. “I just couldn’t speak at the moment... My heart dropped. I felt like all my organs dropped.”

Isabelle Joseph survived and is now in stable condition, according to family who says she’s awake and able to talk.

Maguy’s sister, Kimberly Gaynor, was overwhelmed with grief.

“For somebody to do something so cruel to her, I can’t,” she said, and began to cry as Gaston held her close.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said the suspect was arrested and charged late Saturday night by Palm Bay police. He faces several charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and burglary of a dwelling with a battery.

Family members sent Ring camera video which they say shows Joseph entering the home around the time of the stabbing. Then about three minutes later, video shows him running out.

Officials have not confirmed if Joseph is the man in the video.

Family members said the couple hadn’t been together in about a year.

“He’s a coward,” Gaston said. “Just a coward, coward move.”

Gaston said Maguy was a mother of five and a grandmother. Her killing has left her family leaning on each other, praying for Isabelle’s recovery and for justice.

“I just pray and hope that the justice system prevails with this situation,” Gaston said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.