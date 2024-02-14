‘It just exploded': 911 calls released in fatal fiery jet crash on I-75 near Naples

Shocked witnesses who watched a small jet crash and burst into flames on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida last week are heard in new 911 calls from the incident.

The 911 calls obtained by NBC6 on Wednesday capture the immediate moments after the plane went down Friday in Collier County, killing two crew members.

The jet, a Bombardier Challenger 604, was on its way from Ohio to Naples when it went down on the highway just east of the Naples Airport, hitting two cars, officials said.

New dashcam video shows the moments a jet crashed on Interstate 75 in Collier County.

In one of the calls, a woman said she was in a rental car, a Nissan Armada, when it was hit by the jet.

"We're on 75…" the woman says before she's cut off by the 911 dispatcher.

"Is it about the jet crash?" the dispatcher asks.

"Yes, it hit our car and the whole back of the car is gone," the woman responds, adding that she's not injured.

In another call, a man reports watching the plane crash on the interstate.

"It just happened, we just saw it come down in flames and now there's smoke," the man told a dispatcher. "I don't see any other cars, it looked like the jet hit and it's engulfed in flames right now."

FHP Troopers confirmed two people have died while three others survived.

In another call, a woman becomes emotional while describing what she saw.

"A plane just crashed on I-75…It just landed right now and it's on fire," the woman says.

The woman gets choked up as the scene unfolds before her.

"I don't know what to do," she says. "Oh my God, it just exploded."

Dashcam video obtained Monday showed the plane crashing and exploding. In an air traffic control recording, the pilot was hearing requesting an emergency landing, saying he'd lost both engines.

Five people were onboard the jet, according to the Florida Aviation Administration. Pilot Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, and his second in command, Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, were killed.

The jet as well as its pilot and co-pilot were part of Fort Lauderdale-based company Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Charter.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.